Yokota Airman Attend JASDF Hofu Air Festival 2022

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Henson Greene, left, interacts with a member of the Japanese public during the Hofu Air Show 2022 at Hofu-Kita Air Base, Japan, June 5, 2022. Airmen from the 459th Airlift Squadron and the 374th Operations Support Squadron attended the Hofu Air Festival to promote bilateral relations with their Japanese counterparts and the greater Hofu community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)

