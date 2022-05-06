Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airman Attend JASDF Hofu Air Festival 2022 [Image 20 of 28]

    Yokota Airman Attend JASDF Hofu Air Festival 2022

    HOFU, JAPAN

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Johnson-Farmer interacts with a member of the Japanese public during the Hofu Air Show 2022 at Hofu-Kita Air Base, Japan, June 5, 2022. Airmen from the 459th Airlift Squadron and the 374th Operations Support Squadron attended the Hofu Air Festival to promote bilateral relations with their Japanese counterparts and the greater Hofu community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 23:48
    Photo ID: 7263663
    VIRIN: 220605-N-MD802-1628
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.15 MB
    Location: HOFU, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airman Attend JASDF Hofu Air Festival 2022 [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    459th Airlift Squadron
    JASDF
    Indo-Pacific
    Hofu-Kita Air Base
    IndoPacom
    Hofu Air Festival

