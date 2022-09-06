Blue Angels Arrive for Spirit of St. Louis Airshow

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (June 9, 2022) The bust of Charles Lindbergh is displayed at Spirit of St. Louis Airport, June 9, 2022. Lindbergh, an accomplished American aviator, is most well-known for the first solo trans-Atlantic flight from New York to Paris in a single-engine monoplane called the Spirit of St. Louis. The sculpture was revealed after the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, arrived at the airport for the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow, which takes place June 11-12 and marks the St. Louis-made F/A-18 Super Hornet making its debut and return to the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

