Blue Angels Arrive for Spirit of St. Louis Airshow

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (June 9, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Dustin Clover, an avionics maintainer with the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, speaks with local media at Spirit of St. Louis Airport, June 9, 2022. Clover, who is from St. Charles, Missouri, returns home after being a local recruiter at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America. The Blue Angels are in the St. Louis area for the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow, which takes place June 11-12 and marks the St. Louis-made F/A-18 Super Hornet making its debut and return to the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

