Blue Angels Arrive for Spirit of St. Louis Airshow

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (June 9, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Julius Bratton, the #6 opposing solo pilot of the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, arrives at Spirit of St. Louis Airport, June 9, 2022. The Blue Angels are in the St. Louis area for the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow, which takes place June 11-12 and marks the St. Louis-made F/A-18 Super Hornet making its debut and return to the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 Location: CHESTERFIELD, MO, US