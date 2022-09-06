Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Arrive for Spirit of St. Louis Airshow [Image 9 of 16]

    Blue Angels Arrive for Spirit of St. Louis Airshow

    CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (June 9, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Julius Bratton, the #6 opposing solo pilot of the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, arrives at Spirit of St. Louis Airport, June 9, 2022. The Blue Angels are in the St. Louis area for the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow, which takes place June 11-12 and marks the St. Louis-made F/A-18 Super Hornet making its debut and return to the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Arrive for Spirit of St. Louis Airshow [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    St. Louis
    Super Hornet
    Navy
    Blue Angels
    recruiting
    NTAG

