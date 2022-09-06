U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. KC Higer, a native of Sidney, Nebraska, and Sgt. Patrick MacDonald, a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, with the Wounded Warrior Regiment play a game of wheelchair rugby during a training camp in San Antonio, Texas, June 9, 2022. Marines attended the camp to hone their skills in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and sitting volleyball to prepare for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games is a multi-sport event for wounded, ill, and injured service members. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 18:42 Photo ID: 7263371 VIRIN: 220609-M-FO238-1472 Resolution: 2717x1788 Size: 515.86 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wounded Warrior Regiment Training Camp [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.