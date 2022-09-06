Wounded Warrior Regiment Training Camp

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Carlos Cruz-Tejeda, Ret., a native of Millersburg, Ohio, and Master Sgt. William Pieczarka, a native of Springfield, Massachusetts, with the Wounded Warrior Regiment play a game of wheelchair rugby during a training camp in San Antonio, Texas, June 9, 2022. Marines attended the camp to hone their skills in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and sitting volleyball to prepare for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games is a multi-sport event for wounded, ill, and injured service members. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

