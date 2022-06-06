Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CbR 17 Day 6 [Image 2 of 2]

    CbR 17 Day 6

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana M Clarke 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Spc. Min Chun, assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Company, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, provides security during a simulation attack during Exercise Combined Resolve 17 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, on June 6, 2022. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of 5,600 service members, NATO Allies, and partners from over 10 countries, and is designed to assess units' abilities to conduct operations in a multi-domain battle space. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Clarke)

    TAGS

    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

