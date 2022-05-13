Seaman Apprentice Bo Wisdom graduates from Coast Guard basic training

Seaman Apprentice Bo Wisdom, a graduate of Coast Guard Company Alfa-202, embraces his family at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May in Cape May, New Jersey on May 13, 2022. Wisdom was assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Diligence, a 210-foot medium endurance cutter, in Pensacola, Florida upon graduation from Coast Guard basic training. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)
