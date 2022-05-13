Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seaman Apprentice Bo Wisdom graduates from Coast Guard basic training

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Seaman Apprentice Bo Wisdom, a graduate of Coast Guard Company Alfa-202, embraces his family at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May in Cape May, New Jersey on May 13, 2022. Wisdom was assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Diligence, a 210-foot medium endurance cutter, in Pensacola, Florida upon graduation from Coast Guard basic training. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seaman Apprentice Bo Wisdom graduates from Coast Guard basic training, by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

