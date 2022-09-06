MacDill hosts Pride Month Luncheon to recognize LGBTQ+ members

A group of audience members witness a live speech during a Pride Month luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 9, 2022. The luncheon was held to discuss the history of discrimination that members of the LGBTQ+ community have faced in the past and shared personal stories of their struggle for acceptance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)
