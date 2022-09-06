Ian Whitney, an LGBTQ+ liaison for Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, speaks during a Pride Month luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 9, 2022. The luncheon was held to celebrate the accomplishments of the LGBTQ+ community in their struggle for equality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 16:26 Photo ID: 7263118 VIRIN: 220609-F-MO432-1001 Resolution: 3941x2623 Size: 6.1 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill hosts Pride Month Luncheon to recognize LGBTQ+ members [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.