    Official Portrait of Command Chief Master Sgt. Adrianne Schulz

    Official Portrait of Command Chief Master Sgt. Adrianne Schulz

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Official portrait of Chief Master Sgt. Adrianne Schulz, Command Chief of the 158th Fighter Wing.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 14:42
    VIRIN: 220603-Z-MC713-799
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Official Portrait of Command Chief Master Sgt. Adrianne Schulz, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    158th Fighter Wing
    Command Chief
    Vermont Air National Guard

