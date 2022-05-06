Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mid-year Commanders all-call [Image 12 of 15]

    Mid-year Commanders all-call

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Luis Diaz, first sergeant, 156th Wing, attends the mid-year commander’s all-call at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 5, 2022. Wing leadership spoke about the strategic vision for the wing, the threat of U.S. adversaries, as well as the importance of maintaining readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

