Mid-year Commanders all-call

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Luis Diaz, first sergeant, 156th Wing, attends the mid-year commander’s all-call at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 5, 2022. Wing leadership spoke about the strategic vision for the wing, the threat of U.S. adversaries, as well as the importance of maintaining readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

