Cincinnati Bengals Visit Wright-Patt

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Jeff Gunter signs a football for a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, military child at the USO-sponsored Cincinnati Bengals football skills clinic, June 3, 2022. A group of Bengal rookies had lunch with Airmen, toured the base, and led the skills clinic for 99 Wright-Patt military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

