    Cincinnati Bengals Visit Wright-Patt [Image 2 of 12]

    Cincinnati Bengals Visit Wright-Patt

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Matthew Clouse 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Allan George cheers on a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, military child at the USO-sponsored Cincinnati Bengals football skills clinic, June 3, 2022. A group of Bengal rookies had lunch with Airmen, toured the base, and led the skills clinic for 99 Wright-Patt military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

    NFL
    Bengals
    USAF
    WPAFB
    88 ABW

