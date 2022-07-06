220608-N-IL330-1110 SASEBO, Japan (June 08, 2022) – Retail Services Specialist Seaman Mason Barrett, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, practices baton strikes during a security reaction force class in the troop training classroom aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 8, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

