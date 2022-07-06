Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Seaman Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220608-N-IL330-1035 SASEBO, Japan (June 08, 2022) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Thomas Bostic, from New York, instructs Sailors on takedown procedures during a security reaction force class in the troop training classroom aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 8, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

    Navy
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

