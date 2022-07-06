220608-N-IL330-1002 SASOBO, Japan (June 08, 2022) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Menser, from New Braunfels, Texas, instructs Sailors on takedown procedures during a security reaction force class in the troop training classroom aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 8, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022