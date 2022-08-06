Bomber Task Force Lands at Andersen Air Force Base

A B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, waits to be guided into a parking spot after returning to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam from a Bomber Task Mission, June 8, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions strengthen the collective ability of the U.S. and our allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)

