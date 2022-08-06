Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Lands at Andersen Air Force Base [Image 4 of 5]

    Bomber Task Force Lands at Andersen Air Force Base

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    B-1B Lancer aircraft maintainers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, pose for a photo while waiting to marshal a B-1B Lancer aircraft to a parking spot after the aircraft returned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam from a Bomber Task Force mission, June 8, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions strengthen the collective ability of the U.S. and our allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Lands at Andersen Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

