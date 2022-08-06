Bomber Task Force Lands at Andersen Air Force Base

B-1B Lancer aircraft maintainers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, pose for a photo while waiting to marshal a B-1B Lancer aircraft to a parking spot after the aircraft returned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam from a Bomber Task Force mission, June 8, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions strengthen the collective ability of the U.S. and our allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)
|06.08.2022
|06.09.2022 06:54
|7261954
|220608-F-WF811-0203
|6048x4024
|11.6 MB
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|2
|0
