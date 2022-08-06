Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers Return to Guam [Image 3 of 5]

    B-1B Lancers Return to Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers attached to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, taxi after receiving a fresh water rinse at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, June 8, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions strengthen the collective ability of the U.S. and our allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancers Return to Guam [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

