B-1B Lancers Return to Guam

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers attached to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, taxi after receiving a fresh water rinse at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, June 8, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions strengthen the collective ability of the U.S. and our allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 06:54
|Photo ID:
|7261952
|VIRIN:
|220608-F-PS957-0726
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.87 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
