    ESG-2 Commander visit to Gotland Island during BALTOPS 22

    I, SWEDEN

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Turner 

    2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John V. Menoni, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2, visits Swedish Army service members assigned to the 181st Armored Brigade during exercise BALTOPS22 on Gotland Island, Sweden, June 7, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy A. Turner)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 06:43
    Photo ID: 7261950
    VIRIN: 220607-M-YC276-1261
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 857.75 KB
    Location: I, SE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESG-2 Commander visit to Gotland Island during BALTOPS 22, by SSgt Timothy Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stronger Together
    BALTOPS22
    Baltic Operations 2022

