U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John V. Menoni, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2, visits Swedish Army service members assigned to the 181st Armored Brigade during exercise BALTOPS22 on Gotland Island, Sweden, June 7, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy A. Turner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 06:43 Photo ID: 7261950 VIRIN: 220607-M-YC276-1261 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 857.75 KB Location: I, SE Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESG-2 Commander visit to Gotland Island during BALTOPS 22, by SSgt Timothy Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.