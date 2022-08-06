Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-1B Lancers Take off from Guam [Image 4 of 4]

    B-1B Lancers Take off from Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 34th Bomb Squadron, South Dakota, taxis past an aircraft director before take off at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, June 8, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions strengthen the collective ability of the U.S. and our allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 06:53
    Photo ID: 7261948
    VIRIN: 220608-F-PS957-0081
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancers Take off from Guam [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bombers Take Off from Andersen Air Force Base
    Bombers Take Off from Andersen Air Force Base
    Bombers Take Off from Andersen Air Force Base
    B-1B Lancers Take off from Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B1BFET
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT