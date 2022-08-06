A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 34th Bomb Squadron, South Dakota, taxis past an aircraft director before take off at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, June 8, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions strengthen the collective ability of the U.S. and our allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 06:53
|Photo ID:
|7261948
|VIRIN:
|220608-F-PS957-0081
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1B Lancers Take off from Guam [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
