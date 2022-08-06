A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 34th Bomb Squadron, South Dakota, taxis past an aircraft director before take off at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, June 8, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions strengthen the collective ability of the U.S. and our allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 06:53 Photo ID: 7261948 VIRIN: 220608-F-PS957-0081 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.39 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-1B Lancers Take off from Guam [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.