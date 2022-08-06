A B-1B Lancer pilot from the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, performs a pre-flight check on his aircraft prior to take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam as part of a Bomber Task Force Mission, June 8, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions strengthen the collective ability of the U.S. and our allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 06:53
|Photo ID:
|7261947
|VIRIN:
|220608-F-WF811-0018
|Resolution:
|5594x3722
|Size:
|9.8 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bombers Take Off from Andersen Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS
