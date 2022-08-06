Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bombers Take Off from Andersen Air Force Base [Image 1 of 4]

    Bombers Take Off from Andersen Air Force Base

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, June 8, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions strengthen the collective ability of the U.S. and our allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    B-1B Lancer
    b1bfet
    Bomber task force
    BTF

