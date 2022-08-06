Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge hosts distinguished visitors for ship tour and press conference [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Kearsarge hosts distinguished visitors for ship tour and press conference

    SWEDEN

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Turner 

    2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John V. Menoni, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2, speaks to distinguished visitors during a ship tour aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) as part of BALTOPS22 in the Baltic Sea, June 8, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy A. Turner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 04:17
    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    BALTOPS22
    Baltic Operations 2022

