USS Kearsarge hosts distinguished visitors for ship tour and press conference

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John V. Menoni, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2, speaks to distinguished visitors during a ship tour aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) as part of BALTOPS22 in the Baltic Sea, June 8, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy A. Turner)

Date Taken: 06.08.2022
Date Posted: 06.09.2022
Photo ID: 7261720
Location: SE
by SSgt Timothy Turner