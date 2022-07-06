TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (June 7, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 complete a road construction project on the island of Tinian in support of Valiant Shield 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photos by Lt. Tyler Baldino/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 03:27 Photo ID: 7261713 VIRIN: 220607-N-WU304-0004 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.6 MB Location: TINIAN, MP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Valiant Shield 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by LT Tyler Baldino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.