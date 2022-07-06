Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valiant Shield 2022 [Image 6 of 9]

    Valiant Shield 2022

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Lt. Tyler Baldino 

    Commander Task Force 75

    TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (June 7, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 complete a road construction project on the island of Tinian in support of Valiant Shield 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photos by Lt. Tyler Baldino/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 03:27
    Photo ID: 7261713
    VIRIN: 220607-N-WU304-0004
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by LT Tyler Baldino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NECC
    NMCB-3
    PACFLT
    ValiantShield
    CTF-75

