Spc. Jacob Byrd, a musician assigned to U.S. Army Japan stationed at Camp Zama, Japan, reloads the M4 carbine rifle June 8 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, at the multiple weapon scenario-based marksmanship event during the 2022 USARPAC’s Best Warrior Competition. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 02:11 Photo ID: 7261671 VIRIN: 220608-A-LR057-0348 Resolution: 5804x3869 Size: 7.27 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by PV2 Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.