Blue Angels Conduct Key Influencer Flight in St. Louis Area

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (June 8, 2022) Lt. Griffin Stangel, the #7 pilot and narrator of the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, fires up an F/A-18 Super Hornet during a key influencer flight, June 8, 2022. The Blue Angels are in the St. Louis area for the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow, which takes place June 11-12 and marks the St. Louis-made Super Hornet making its debut and return to the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

