CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (June 8, 2022) Lt. Griffin Stangel, the #7 pilot and narrator of the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, prepares for takeoff with Daniel O’Keefe during a key influencer flight, June 8, 2022. O’Keefe, a Greater St. Louis Area Scouts leader, was selected for the Blue Angels flight due to his continued community service and positive youth involvement. The Blue Angels are in the St. Louis area for the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow, which takes place June 11-12 and marks the St. Louis-made F/A-18 Super Hornet making its debut and return to the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 23:11 Photo ID: 7261595 VIRIN: 220608-N-JH293-1202 Resolution: 3600x2395 Size: 1.05 MB Location: CHESTERFIELD, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angels Conduct Key Influencer Flight in St. Louis Area [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.