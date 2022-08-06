Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Conduct Key Influencer Flight in St. Louis Area [Image 10 of 17]

    Blue Angels Conduct Key Influencer Flight in St. Louis Area

    CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (June 8, 2022) Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Sean Donoghue, left, a crew chief assigned to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, and Lt. Griffin Stangel, the #7 pilot and Blue Angels narrator, go over aircraft checks during a key influencer flight, June 8, 2022. The Blue Angels are in the St. Louis area for the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow, which takes place June 11-12 and marks the St. Louis-made F/A-18 Super Hornet making its debut and return to the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Conduct Key Influencer Flight in St. Louis Area [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    flight
    Blue Angels
    recruiting
    key influencer
    NTAG

