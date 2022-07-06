51st SFS welcomes new commander

Col. Jonelle Eychner, 51st Mission Support Group commander, left, passes the squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Nicholas Brence, 51st Security Forces Squadron newly-appointed commander, as a symbol of his taking command of the SFS at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. The passing of the guidon from an outgoing commander to an incoming commander ensures the unit and its Airmen are never without leadership. It also signifies an allegiance from members to their corresponding commander.

