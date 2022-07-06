Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st SFS welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 6]

    51st SFS welcomes new commander

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Allison Payne 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Col. Jonelle Eychner, 51st Mission Support Group commander, left, presents Lt. Col. David Lycan, 51st Security Forces Squadron outgoing commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. The MSM is an award presented to members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves through outstanding meritorious achievement or service to the U.S. Lycan’s dedication and leadership of the 51st SFS earned him the MSM.

