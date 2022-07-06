51st SFS welcomes new commander

Col. Jonelle Eychner, 51st Mission Support Group commander, left, presents Lt. Col. David Lycan, 51st Security Forces Squadron outgoing commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. The MSM is an award presented to members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves through outstanding meritorious achievement or service to the U.S. Lycan’s dedication and leadership of the 51st SFS earned him the MSM.

