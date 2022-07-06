Lt. Col. Nicholas Brence, 51st Security Forces Squadron newly-appointed commander, renders his first salute as the 51st SFS commander to his squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. Changes of Command represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a flight, squadron, group, wing or MAJCOM from one commanding officer to another. They are a tradition rooted in military history, dating back to the 18th century.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 22:13 Photo ID: 7261507 VIRIN: 220607-F-OP101-0081 Resolution: 7117x4750 Size: 7.32 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st SFS welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.