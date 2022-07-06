Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st SFS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 6]

    51st SFS welcomes new commander

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Allison Payne 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Nicholas Brence, 51st Security Forces Squadron newly-appointed commander, renders his first salute as the 51st SFS commander to his squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. Changes of Command represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a flight, squadron, group, wing or MAJCOM from one commanding officer to another. They are a tradition rooted in military history, dating back to the 18th century.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 22:13
    Photo ID: 7261507
    VIRIN: 220607-F-OP101-0081
    Resolution: 7117x4750
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st SFS welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st SFS welcomes new commander
    51st SFS welcomes new commander
    51st SFS welcomes new commander
    51st SFS welcomes new commander
    51st SFS welcomes new commander
    51st SFS welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan
    51SFS
    SFSCoC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT