51st SFS welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Nicholas Brence, 51st Security Forces Squadron newly-appointed commander, delivers his acceptance speech as the new 51st SFS commander at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. Changes of Command represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a flight, squadron, group, wing or MAJCOM from one commanding officer to another.

