    CFAO Intermediate Leadership Development Course

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Okinawa (June 8, 2022) Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Larry Thomas, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), facilitates a class during the Intermediate Leadership Development Course (ILDC) held on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan June 8, 2022. ILDC is for second class petty officers and is part of the Enlisted Leader Development Continuum which encompasses enlisted leadership skills training, character development, self-awareness, and ethics. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 20:18
    Photo ID: 7261407
    VIRIN: 220608-N-QY759-0009
    Resolution: 6516x4654
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Intermediate Leadership Development Course, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    leadership
    training
    ildc

