CFAO Intermediate Leadership Development Course

CAMP SHIELDS, Okinawa (June 8, 2022) Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Larry Thomas, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), facilitates a class during the Intermediate Leadership Development Course (ILDC) held on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan June 8, 2022. ILDC is for second class petty officers and is part of the Enlisted Leader Development Continuum which encompasses enlisted leadership skills training, character development, self-awareness, and ethics. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

