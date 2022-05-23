Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Space Command Visit [Image 2 of 6]

    United States Space Command Visit

    FORD GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Sykes 

    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet

    220523-N-XK809-1069 FORT MEADE, Md. (May 23, 2022) Master Chief Information Systems Technician Amaury Ponciano, from Union City, N.J., assigned to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet, is pinned to his current rank during a pinning ceremony at the fountain by the Fort Meade Parade Field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Sykes/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 20:19
    Photo ID: 7261404
    VIRIN: 220523-N-XK809-1069
    Resolution: 4989x3564
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: FORD GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Space Command Visit [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Space Command Visit
    United States Space Command Visit
    United States Space Command Visit
    United States Space Command Visit
    United States Space Command Visit
    United States Space Command Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    Master Chief Petty Officer
    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/ U.S. 10th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT