USS George H.W. Bush Sailors Move Food Supplies

220607-N-DF648-1008 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 7, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Lyle Alizna, right, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Xavier Washington move food supplies from storage aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), June 7, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Childress)

