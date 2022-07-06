Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush Sailors Move Food Supplies [Image 10 of 10]

    USS George H.W. Bush Sailors Move Food Supplies

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220607-N-DF648-1008 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 7, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Lyle Alizna, right, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Xavier Washington move food supplies from storage aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), June 7, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Childress)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 19:29
    VIRIN: 220607-N-DF648-1008
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush Sailors Move Food Supplies [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

