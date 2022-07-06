Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush Engine Shop Operations [Image 8 of 10]

    USS George H.W. Bush Engine Shop Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kaylyn Jackson-Smith 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220607-N-TW177-1150 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 7, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Steven Jordan, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), inspects a sample of hydraulic fluid, June 7, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H. W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob West)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 19:29
    Photo ID: 7261319
    VIRIN: 220607-N-TW177-1150
    Resolution: 2606x1861
    Size: 929.01 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush Engine Shop Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Kaylyn Jackson-Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

