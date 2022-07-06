USS George H.W. Bush Engine Shop Operations

220607-N-TW177-1150 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 7, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Steven Jordan, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), inspects a sample of hydraulic fluid, June 7, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H. W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob West)

