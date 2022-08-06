Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Buckley celebrates Pride Month

    Team Buckley celebrates Pride Month

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jazmin Smith 

    Space Base Delta 2

    In honor of Pride month, Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith shares her thoughts on what this month of observation means to her.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 18:34
    Photo ID: 7261253
    VIRIN: 220608-X-AI758-0001
    Resolution: 1500x1245
    Size: 420.21 KB
    Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Buckley celebrates Pride Month, by SSgt Jazmin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Pride Month
    LGBTQI+

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT