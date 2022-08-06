Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warthogs on the Range [Image 8 of 10]

    Warthogs on the Range

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A-10 Thunderbolt II’s from the 124th Fighter Wing perform live fire exercises at the Grayling Air Gunnery Range in northern Michigan, June 8, 2022. The GAGR provides over 147,000 acres of joint tactical air and ground training space for various military and paramilitary forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

