Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10's at Agile Rage '22 [Image 9 of 14]

    A-10's at Agile Rage '22

    MI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    124th Fighter Wing crew chiefs prepare to launch A-10 Thunderbolt II’s from the 190th Fighter Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard prepare to take off from Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan, June 7, 2022 during the Agile Rage ‘22 exercise. Agile Rage ’22 provides realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments dictated by the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 17:18
    Photo ID: 7261077
    VIRIN: 220606-Z-YH478-0046
    Resolution: 3099x4657
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: MI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10's at Agile Rage '22 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10's at Agile Rage '22
    A-10's at Agile Rage '22
    A-10's at Agile Rage '22
    A-10's at Agile Rage '22
    A-10's at Agile Rage '22
    A-10's at Agile Rage '22
    A-10's at Agile Rage '22
    A-10's at Agile Rage '22
    A-10's at Agile Rage '22
    A-10's at Agile Rage '22
    A-10's at Agile Rage '22
    A-10's at Agile Rage '22
    A-10's at Agile Rage '22
    A-10's at Agile Rage '22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    department of defense
    air national guard
    Idaho air national guard
    agile rage 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT