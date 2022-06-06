A-10's at Agile Rage '22

124th Fighter Wing crew chiefs prepare to launch A-10 Thunderbolt II’s from the 190th Fighter Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard prepare to take off from Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan, June 7, 2022 during the Agile Rage ‘22 exercise. Agile Rage ’22 provides realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments dictated by the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

