Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 | 2021 Training Camp | JBSA - Randolph

    AFW2 | 2021 Training Camp | JBSA - Randolph

    RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.

    The 2021 Training Camp provides essential training to airmen and guardians competing in the DoD Warrior Games. The training camp is designed to strengthen resiliency in all competitors. This year's training camp was held at Randolph - JBSA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 13:03
    Photo ID: 7260599
    VIRIN: 220727-F-XX948-025
    Resolution: 5304x7952
    Size: 10.79 MB
    Location: RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 | 2021 Training Camp | JBSA - Randolph, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Randolph AFB
    Resiliency
    Golf
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT