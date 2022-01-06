Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Bravo Veterinary Team Nurture Animals and Partnerships

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Maj. Jake Lowry, Joint Task Force-Bravo veterinarian, poses for a photo June 1, 2022, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The veterinary team has treated more than 300 pigs, 350 sheep, 1200 cattle and 2000 chickens in Guatemala and Honduras for 2022 so far, building partnerships, enhancing food stability and providing economic opportunities to the ranchers in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 10:58
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    Veterinary
    partnerships
    JTF-Bravo
    SOUTHCOM
    VETRETE
    MEDEL
    food stability

