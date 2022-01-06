U.S. Army Maj. Jake Lowry, Joint Task Force-Bravo veterinarian, poses for a photo June 1, 2022, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The veterinary team has treated more than 300 pigs, 350 sheep, 1200 cattle and 2000 chickens in Guatemala and Honduras for 2022 so far, building partnerships, enhancing food stability and providing economic opportunities to the ranchers in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 10:58 Photo ID: 7260366 VIRIN: 220601-F-OT558-1031 Resolution: 3256x2276 Size: 1.32 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo Veterinary Team Nurture Animals and Partnerships, by TSgt Amber Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.