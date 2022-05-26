Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Retires the Military Working Horse Program [Image 4 of 5]

    Vandenberg Retires the Military Working Horse Program

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A cultural dancer performs a traditional dance from the Philippines during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage luncheon and celebration on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 26, 2022. The luncheon and celebration included a plethora of food, with cultural dances and martial arts demonstrations from around the Pacific. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 11:16
    Photo ID: 7260361
    VIRIN: 220526-F-HB409-1164
    Resolution: 6543x4892
    Size: 18.77 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Retires the Military Working Horse Program [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Vandenberg Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Vandenberg Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Vandenberg Retires the Military Working Horse Program
    Vandenberg Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30
    Space Launch Delta 30
    Vandenberg SFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT