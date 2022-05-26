A cultural dancer performs a traditional dance from the Philippines during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage luncheon and celebration on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 26, 2022. The luncheon and celebration included a plethora of food, with cultural dances and martial arts demonstrations from around the Pacific. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 11:16 Photo ID: 7260361 VIRIN: 220526-F-HB409-1164 Resolution: 6543x4892 Size: 18.77 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vandenberg Retires the Military Working Horse Program [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.