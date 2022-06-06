Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSATCOMMFAC Receives 2021 DISN Facility of the Year Award

    NAVSATCOMMFAC Receives 2021 DISN Facility of the Year Award

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Matthew Klepeisz 

    NAVAL COMPUTER AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS AREA MASTER STATION ATLANTIC DETACHMENT JACKSONVILLE

    Naval Satellite Communications Facility (NAVSATCOMMFAC) Northwest staff are presented with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) 2021 Facility of the Year award on Monday, 6 June 2022.

    This work, NAVSATCOMMFAC Receives 2021 DISN Facility of the Year Award, by Matthew Klepeisz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Excellence In the Air: NAVSATCOMMFAC Northwest Wins 2021 DISA Facility of the Year

    NCTAMS LANT
    IW
    NAVIFOR

