    USS Harry S. Truman transits the Adriatic Sea [Image 14 of 14]

    USS Harry S. Truman transits the Adriatic Sea

    ADRIATIC SEA

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Conner Foy 

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

    220606-N-AO868-1149 ADRIATIC SEA (June 6, 2022) Ensign Stephen Hess uses a telescopic alidade in the pilot house of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), as it transits behind the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Adriatic Sea, June 6, 2022. Truman is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

