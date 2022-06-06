220606-N-AO868-1162 ADRIATIC SEA (June 6, 2022) The Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Adriatic Sea June 6, 2022. Truman is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 09:41 Photo ID: 7260222 VIRIN: 220606-N-AO868-1162 Resolution: 5941x3961 Size: 1.17 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman transits the Adriatic Sea [Image 14 of 14], by SR Conner Foy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.