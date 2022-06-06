USS San Jacinto dinner preparation

220606-N-AO868-1101 ADRIATIC SEA (June 6, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman John Cornejo, places chicken in serving pans, while preparing dinner in the galley of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), June 6, 2022. San Jacinto is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

